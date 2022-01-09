The Hamden Journal

Can Energy Stocks Stay Hot in 2022?

By most measures, 2021 was a good year to be an energy investor. According to research firm Morningstar Inc., energy outperformed every other funds sector, and asset flows into these funds grew a net $11.4 billion. As economies around the world started to reopen, energy demand surged, fueling a rebound by energy stocks.

Those same stocks could be poised to perform well this year, as energy demand remains elevated. Limited oil and gas supply is also likely to keep prices high. A recent research note from UBS suggested that oil could stay above $80 a barrel in 2022; it’s around $80 now.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.