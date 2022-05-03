Can Congress make Roe v. Wade law?

In the hours after a Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade was leaked, Democrats scurried to renew their calls to make the 1973 landmark abortion ruling law – but passing such legislation faces a long and perilous political road.

The Democrats have already had trouble getting the Women’s Health Protection Act — which passed 218-211 in the Democratic-controlled House — through the Senate earlier this year.

The legislation was blocked by the filibuster, as a motion to proceed on a vote on the bill was defeated 46-48 in February — with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voting with Republican senators against it.

The moderate Democrat has been staunchly opposed to suspending the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold, and he remained unmoved Tuesday after the draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito was revealed by Politico.

“Let’s wait to see everything,” Manchin told reporters.

Despite the legislative obstacles, progressive lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have urged the Democratic majority to eliminate the filibuster to get around Republican opposition and approve the bill by a simple majority.

“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes,” he tweeted on Monday evening.

Vice President Kamala Harris could cast any tie-breaking vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, said he would push the chamber to vote on preserving the right to abortion, calling the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned “a dark and disturbing morning in America.”

“A vote on this legislation is not an abstract exercise, this is as urgent and real as it gets,” the New York Democrat said. “We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose and every American is going to see which side every senator stands.”

Still, any legislative effort to make Roe v. Wade a law is likely to fail, because setting aside the filibuster requires full party support and two key Democrats – Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) – have voted against doing so, including on voting rights legislation.

Manchin called the filibuster “the only protection we have in democracy,” according to The Hill.

And Sinema appeared unlikely to budge, even thought she supports a woman’s right to choose.

“Protections in the Senate safeguarding against the erosion of women’s access to health care have been used half-a-dozen times in the past ten years, and are more important now than ever,” Sinema said.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always supported women’s access to health care, I’m a cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, and I’ll continue working with anyone to protect women’s ability to make decisions about their futures.”

Two Republican senators – Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, but immediately introduced legislation that would codify Roe – although their measure would include some religious restrictions.

Their legislation – the Reproductive Choice Act – would still “provide reassurance to women that the reproductive rights they have relied on for nearly 50 years will continue to be the law of the land.”

President Biden has also called on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade, saying in a Tuesday statement that “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” he said.

Noting the legislative hurdles it would take to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law, Schumer also began looking ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.

“To the American people, I say this: the elections this November will have consequences because the rights of 100 million women are now on the ballot. To help fight this court’s awful decision, I urge every American to make their voices heard this week and this year,” he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the importance of the fall midterm elections.

“There needs to be–to win pro choice officials after the elections in November,” she told reporters.