Can Arkansas fend off Alabama for Rivals250 QB legacy Walker White?

Arkansas’ road to landing Rivals250 QB legacy Walker White just became a whole lot rockier as Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide entered the mix with an offer Wednesday evening.

The Little Rock Christian four-star is ranked as the nation’s No. 170-overall player in the ’24 class and already held 20 offers from around the country before adding the Tide.

Despite his status as an Arkansas legacy, including his brother Zac who’s a member of the Diamond Hogs, Walker has remained neutral throughout his process – with LSU and Ole Miss joining the Razorbacks as presumed early leaders.

A series of visits since adding his offer suggests that Arkansas is squarely within the mix of his recruitment, but this most recent offer could present its own unique challenges to the Razorbacks’ chances.

With White, four-star defensive end Charlie Collins and former Arkansas RB commit Braylen Russell speaking about the idea of teaming up at the next level, two of the three now hold offers from Saban’s staff. An offer to Russell – which is well within the realm of possibility, could be a final blow to the Razorbacks’ chances to keep a highly-touted 2024 group within the Natural State.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has stated that he hopes to have a decision made by spring of 2023, and Arkansas now has another major player to fend off throughout his process should they hope to walk away with their quarterback of the future.