“Can Ana De Armas Beat The ‘Tár’ Out Of Cate Blanchett?” – The Hamden Journal

Colin Jost and Michel Ché returned to Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and took on the Oscars hiring a crisis team to try to avoid slap-gate this year.

“Guys, it’s not going to happen again,” Jost said. “I’m sure you wish it would for ratings.”

Jost then gave the Oscars ideas for promos starting off with, “Who’s gonna get slapped this year?”

“Can Ana de Armas beat the Tár out of Cate Blanchett?” was another one of his ideas.

He continued with, “Which Banshee will knock the shoes off Marcel the Shell?” and “Who has what it takes to Whale on Brendan Fraser?”

Watch the full “Weekend Update” segment in the video posted below.

Earlier this week, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer gave an interview where he opened up about how they are preparing to not have a repeat of the Will Smith incident from last year.

“We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place. We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen,” he told Time magazine.

He continued, “Depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify.”

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with host Jimmy Kimmel.