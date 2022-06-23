Can Americans fight in the Ukrainian military? Yahoo News Explains

Since the war in Ukraine started, a number of foreign fighters, including U.S. citizens, have entered the country to help fight against the Russian forces. Now four months into the conflict, at least two American veterans fighting alongside the Ukrainian military have been captured — but the Kremlin claims international laws regarding prisoners of war don’t apply. Matthew Schmidt, the program coordinator for international affairs and an associate professor of national security at the University of New Haven, explains the legality of U.S. citizens fighting in foreign wars and the laws protecting captured soldiers.