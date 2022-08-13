Can Amazon and Apple Continue to Lead Stocks Higher?

FAANG is an enormous part of the market, not only because of its size but because of sentiment as well.

While it’s got some heavy-hitting names in the group, it lacks some of the other important stocks out there, like Tesla  (TSLA)  and Microsoft  (MSFT) . Still, FAANG plays a critical role in the stock market.

Take Apple  (AAPL)  — the biggest stock in the market with a $2.75 trillion market cap — and Amazon  (AMZN) . Both stocks have been charging way higher, up 33% and 42% from the 2022 lows, respectively.