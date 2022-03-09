Campfire Studios Expands Scripted Operation With Ryan Christians – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Campfire Studios, the company behind HBO Max docuseries The Way Down and Hulu’s WeWork doc, is expanding its scripted division and has hired former Marc Platt Productions exec Ryan Christians to oversee a new push.

The Wheelhouse-backed producer, run by Ross Dinerstein, is best known for its documentary output but it has a number of scripted credits including Special, the Ryan O’Connell-created dramedy series, Stephen King thriller 1922, Rattlesnake and comedy The Package, all for Netflix as well as IFC’s cult horror The Pact.

Christians has worked closely with Campfire on production of Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Players, which is a co-production between Dinerstein’s company and Marc Platt and stars Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans.

He joins as SVP and Head of Scripted Content and has been tasked with growing its scripted output. The company already has various scripted projects in development for streaming platforms, and a slate spanning romantic comedy, horror, sci-fi, young adult and action comedy.

He will work across series and films, developing original projects as well as working with its unscripted division to adapt its in-house IP into scripted projects.

Christians joined Marc Platt Productions in 2014, overseeing development on film and TV collaborations with Universal Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Netflix and 20th Television. He worked on Netflix’s Nappily Ever After and upcoming Universal features such as The Magic School Bus, starring Elizabeth Banks, Dan and Sam, directed by Hikari, and Indian Boy Band, directed by Nisha Ganatra. Prior to Marc Platt, he worked in production and development at The Walt Disney Studios, Di Bonaventura Pictures and Summit Entertainment.

“Scripted has always been a pillar of our business,” said Dinerstein. “In recent years, as we’ve grown and diversified Campfire’s content slate, broadening our unscripted roster and breaking into the podcasting space, we’re seeing more and more opportunities to capitalize on the IP cultivated in-house, while continuing to generate original scripted concepts. Ryan’s coming aboard at an exciting time, bringing tremendous experience and a bold, refreshing creative perspective. We’re excited for him to lead this charge.”

Christians added, “Working closely with Ross on Players, I got to witness firsthand his level of drive, ingenuity and passion for storytelling. Campfire has become synonymous with premium content, and I’m looking forward to growing the scripted side of the business with Ross and his incredible team.”