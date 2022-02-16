Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski doesn’t seem to have made a decision on whether he’ll play in the NFL in 2022. His girlfriend Camille Kostek, a Sports Illustrated cover model, indicated he may take a long time to make his decision — Gronk may make it at the last minute.

“He retired when he wasn’t feeling right,” Kostek told TMZ. “And he came back when he felt good. So, it’s really going to be, truly, like a game-time decision.”

Gronk retired in 2019 and missed that season. He has indicated he was not having as much fun with football, perhaps in part because he was playing for the grueling New England Patriots. When he returned to play in 2020, he engineered a trade to the Bucs, where he reunited with quarterback Tom Brady. With Brady, the only quarterback Gronk has played for, now retired, the tight end has a tough decision to make.

But he doesn’t seem to be facing any pressure from his girlfriend to leave the game.

“I would love to watch him play football some more,” Kostek told TMZ. “He knows that. I tell him.”

List

Patriots offseason preview: Where does New England stand at TE?