Camilla will be Queen, not Queen Consort after Charles’ coronation

Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly getting a title change that appears to go against the wishes of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

The change in title will likely come after the May coronation of King Charles III, the Daily Mail reported Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

The former Camilla Parker-Bowles has been married to King Charles since 2005 and had been known as the Duchess of Cornwall until Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

When Charles ascended to the throne, she became Queen Consort.

The latest change in title goes against the dictate of the late queen, who outlined her wishes for Camilla in a February 2022 letter.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the queen wrote.





King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have been married since 2005. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The late Queen Elizabeth II made her wishes known for how her daughter-in-law would be titled. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The coronation of King Charles III will be held in May. Samir Hussein/WireImage



The statement seemed to settle the issue of how Camilla would be addressed.

A signal of an impending change came last week when Camilla’s charity was rebranded as the “Queen’s Reading Room” rather than the “Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.”

“There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned together on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Camilla’s grandchildren from her first marriage, who have been kept away from the spotlight, are expected to have a role in the ceremony.