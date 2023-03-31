Camilla Lackberg & Henrik Fexeus TV Adaptation Set At Viaplay – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Camilla Läckberg and Henrik Fexeus’ bestselling crime novels are to be turned into a three-season English-language TV series by Viaplay.

The Nordic streamer has signed up Top Dog’s Gunnar Järvstad and The Mandalorian actor Simon Kassianides to pen the adaptations, which come from Warner Bros. ITVP Sweden and will begin filming in 2024.

More than 30M of the pair’s books have sold in around 60 countries and they follow the unlikely crime-solving duo of police officer Mina Dabiri and celebrity mentalist Vincent Walder.

Viaplay’s adaptations will be based on Trapped, Cult and upcoming novel Mirage. In the series’ first instalment, a woman is found dead in a magician’s box, pierced through by swords. But it’s no trick, and the leads are soon hunting a serial killer – while doing everything to keep their own dark secrets hidden. The series is exec produced by Sara Askelöf for Viaplay Group and sold globally by Viaplay Content Distribution.

Läckberg has become a bit of a Viaplay institution, having already been behind Hammarvik, Glacier and The Beach Hotel for the streamer.

“Bringing together the queen of Nordic crime fiction and one of the world’s foremost mentalists on Viaplay is certainly high on many wishlists,” said Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group Chief Content Officer. “Camilla and Henrik have international followings and their thrilling stories are ideally suited to streaming.”

Viaplay is now present in numerous territories including the UK, U.S. and multiple European nations. The streamer greenlights around one original per week.