Camilla gets COVID after Prince Charles’ reinfection

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband, Prince Charles, announced his second bout with the virus last week, the couple’s office said Monday.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating,” Clarence House said in a statement.

The 74-year-old duchess’ diagnosis comes four days after her husband, the 73-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for the second time since March 2020.

Camilla kept her public schedule intact and underwent daily testing prior to Monday’s announcement, but is now self-isolating, the couple’s office said.

“We continue to follow government guidelines,” the Clarence House statement continued.

Both Camilla and Charles are fully vaccinated with booster shots.

Camilla’s diagnosis comes four days after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Finnbarr Webster/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla kept her public schedule intact and underwent daily testing prior to Monday’s announcement. Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla are fully vaccinated with booster shots. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

His 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was being monitored last week after meeting with Charles at Windsor Castle two days before his positive test. Buckingham Palace said last week she wasn’t displaying any symptoms of the virus.

Buckingham Palace had no update to provide Monday regarding the Queen’s health, BBC reported.

The palace has not confirmed that the monarch, who is set to turn 96 in April, has received her second or third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She and late husband Prince Philip got their first doses at Windsor Castle after vaccines were first made available, according to the New York Times.

The Queen signaled her support for Camilla in a statement issued last week that marked the 70th anniversary of her taking the throne, saying she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when Charles eventually becomes king.

“We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish,” Charles said in a statement obtained by the Times. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

