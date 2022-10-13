Camila Cabello Shows Her ‘UFO’ Encounter On ‘Tonight Show’ And We’re Shook

Singer Camila Cabello showed footage on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday of what she believes were UFOs ― and this was no fairy tale, the “Cinderella” star insisted. (Watch the video below.)

“The Voice” coach shared a clip she shot of her parents in a mountainous area of South America while she was touring there.

Something flashed by in the sky that “does not look like a bird,” she said. The object is more visible in slow motion. She then showed a screen grab with two objects.

Cabello is normally a skeptic, although she said her parents, Alejandro and Sinuhe, like watching UFO documentaries. It was her dad who noticed the flying objects on a replay, she told host Jimmy Fallon.

She made light of the possible discovery. “If the aliens trusted me to be there at that moment, I don’t want them to think I’m exploiting them right now,” Cabello said.

Fallon joined her in telling potential extraterrestrial viewers that “The Tonight Show” loves “aliens from other planets.”

“We welcome everybody, everything,” Cabello joked.

Fallon later reassured her that aliens would not be watching the show.

Still, Cabello appeared serious about the possible sighting.

And others agree that unidentified objects should be taken more seriously. Congress held its first public hearing on UFOs in 50 years in May, with experts agreeing that we need to do a better job tracking “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

“For too long, the stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis,” Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) said. “Pilots avoided reporting, or were laughed at when they did.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

