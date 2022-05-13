Camila Cabello poses in a blue bikini following body shaming

Camila Cabello is taking back her bikini body.

On Thursday, the “Havana” singer posted a mirror shot of herself sporting a blue bikini on her Instagram Story. She captioned her post “Ready pa el veranooo,” which translates to “ready for summer.”

The photo comes after Cabello shared how stressful it felt when paparazzi snapped photos of her while she was trying to enjoy a beach day. In a note she posted to Instagram in April, she wrote, “I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self-conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out in nature.”

Camila Cabello poses in a blue bikini as she gets ready for summer. (Photo: Camila Cabello/Instagram)

Even though she said she knew she would look “good” in the photos, she had a less-than-relaxing time at the beach as a result of her hyper fixation.

“I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture’s thoughts that became my thoughts,” she wrote.

In 2021, the Cinderella star spoke to Bustle about having her previous bikini photos go viral, thus opening herself up to body criticism.

“The whole day I felt insecure,” Cabello told the outlet. “I felt like it was changing how I was thinking about food and eating … really messing me up.”

Still, she explained that she had no interest in changing her lifestyle to please the masses.

“You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that’s just not a balanced life. That’s not what I want,” the artist explained. “I can’t change to fit that mold.”

In a 2019 Instagram Story, Cabello spoke out about the stress from having all eyes on her body after she saw a headline that said she was being body shamed.

“Honestly the first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like,” she recalled. “Oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f***ing rock, or all muscle, for that matter.”

