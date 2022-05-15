Camila Cabello announces she will be a coach on ‘The Voice

Singer Camila Cabello, 25, revealed she will be a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Camila Cabello is ready to spin around in a coach’s chair on The Voice.

The “Bam Bam” singer, 25, announced her new gig as a coach on Season 22 of the NBC song competition on Sunday by taking to social media. In a cross-post with Gwen Stefani, Cabello popped up in a split-screen video as longtime coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton sang along to Mika’s hit (and TikTok favorite) “Grace Kelly.”

“See you this fall! #TheVoice,” the post was captioned.

Cabello’s announcement was a fun twist on Stefani’s Friday announcement in a TikTok video that she would return to the competition series as a coach.

“#Duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall,” read the caption.

Stefani and Cabello’s announcements come after speculation that coach Kelly Clarkson would be taking a break from the popular show. Clarkson, who also has her own talk show on NBC, announced back in February that she would be hosting a new show, America’s Song Contest, with Snoop Dogg this spring.

Ariana Grande, who also served as a coach on Season 21, will not be returning to the program either.

As for Cabello, the exciting career news is a step up from her previous role as a “battle advisor” in Season 21. Fresh from the April release of her album Familia, Cabello’s news had her fans buzzing.

“I’m so happy, and I will be watching. Team Camila!!!” one follower replied.

“Honestly so excited for Camila! She’s charismatic, talented and so incredibly witty and down to earth. She’ll bring a lot of fun to the show,” another person wrote.

“Camila was the reason I watched some episodes last year, and I’ll be tuning in all season this time around since she is a coach!” read another comment.

Several of the music industry’s biggest names, including Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, have served as coaches on the reality competition, which premiered in 2011. Shelton, who is married to Stefani, is the only coach who has appeared on the series for its entire run.