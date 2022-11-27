Cameroon vs. Serbia, South Korea vs. Ghana, Brazil vs. Switzerland, Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo Raphael Guerreiro (L) share a joke during a training session on Nov. 27. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Brazil will be shorthanded for its game against Switzerland while Portugal and Uruguay meet in the game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.

Cameroon vs. Serbia

5 a.m, ET Monday, FS1

Unless you’re a die-hard soccer fan you probably didn’t get up at 5 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving morning to watch Cameroon play Switzerland and you might have been watching the NFL instead of Brazil’s win over Serbia. We’re going with Serbia to win and set up a big game vs. Switzerland on the final day of group play.

South Korea vs. Ghana

8 a.m. ET Monday, FS1

South Korea would be in a great position entering its final game against Uruguay with a win over Ghana. The Ghanians’ loss to Portugal was a five-goal thriller and they’ll have to be much better at the back against a South Korea team led by Heung-Min Son. Under 2.5 goals is at -190, so we’ll take South Korea to scratch out a win.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

11 a.m. ET Monday, Fox

Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo because of ankle injuries but this is one of the deepest teams in the tournament. Switzerland’s long odds are enticing given the upsets so far in this World Cup, but Brazil should take care of business. Under 2.5 goals at -115 is our play.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox

Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.