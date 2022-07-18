Cameron Smith’s claret jug comes with $2.5 million

Cameron Smith won one of the most coveted prizes in sport on Sunday at St. Andrews: the claret jug.

Smith’s one-shot victory at the 150th Open Championship also came with a $2.5 million winner’s share of the $14 million purse, which was a 22-percent bump over the 2021 championship.

Here’s a complete purse breakdown for Smith and the rest of the players who made the cut at St. Andrews: