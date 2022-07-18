Cameron Smith’s claret jug comes with $2.5 million

Cameron Smith won one of the most coveted prizes in sport on Sunday at St. Andrews: the claret jug.
Smith’s one-shot victory at the 150th Open Championship also came with a $2.5 million winner’s share of the $14 million purse, which was a 22-percent bump over the 2021 championship.
Here’s a complete purse breakdown for Smith and the rest of the players who made the cut at St. Andrews:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
Earnings
|
1
|
Cameron Smith
|
$2,500,000
|
2
|
Cameron Young
|
$1,455,000
|
3
|
Rory McIlroy
|
$933,000
|
4
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
$654,000
|
4
|
Viktor Hovland
|
$654,000
|
6
|
Brian Harman
|
$469,500
|
6
|
Dustin Johnson
|
$469,500
|
8
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
$325,667
|
8
|
Jordan Spieth
|
$325,667
|
8
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
$325,667
|
11
|
Sadom Kaewkanjana
|
$231,000
|
11
|
Abraham Ancer
|
$231,000
|
11
|
Dean Burmester
|
$231,000
|
11
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
$231,000
|
15
|
Lucas Herbert
|
$165,583
|
15
|
Xander Schauffele
|
$165,583
|
15
|
Anthony Quayle
|
$165,583
|
15
|
Francesco Molinari
|
$165,583
|
15
|
Adam Scott
|
$165,583
|
15
|
Si Woo Kim
|
$165,583
|
21
|
Billy Horschel
|
$120,286
|
21
|
Min Woo Lee
|
$120,286
|
21
|
Trey Mullinax
|
$120,286
|
21
|
Shane Lowry
|
$120,286
|
21
|
Kevin Kisner
|
$120,286
|
21
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
$120,286
|
21
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
$120,286
|
28
|
Tony Finau
|
$90,917
|
28
|
Corey Conners
|
$90,917
|
28
|
Harold Varner III
|
$90,917
|
28
|
Will Zalatoris
|
$90,917
|
28
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
$90,917
|
28
|
Thomas Pieters
|
$90,917
|
34
|
Thomas Detry
|
$68,906
|
34
|
Robert MacIntyre
|
$68,906
|
34
|
Talor Gooch
|
$68,906
|
34
|
Lee Westwood
|
$68,906
|
34
|
Sahith Theegala
|
$68,906
|
34
|
Victor Perez
|
$68,906
|
34
|
Jon Rahm
|
$68,906
|
34
|
Aaron Wise
|
$68,906
|
42
|
Sam Burns
|
$51,000
|
42
|
Jason Kokrak
|
$51,000
|
42
|
Thriston Lawrence
|
$51,000
|
42
|
Adrian Meronk
|
$51,000
|
42
|
Chris Kirk
|
$51,000
|
47
|
Garrick Higgo
|
$40,600
|
47
|
Patrick Reed
|
$40,600
|
47
|
Jordan Smith
|
$40,600
|
47
|
Yuto Katsuragawa
|
$40,600
|
47
|
Joohyung Kim
|
$40,600
|
47
|
Filippo Celli (a)
|
$0
|
53
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Danny Willett
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Robert Dinwiddie
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Lars Van Meijel
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Justin Thomas
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Paul Casey
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Jason Scrivener
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Brad Kennedy
|
$35,656
|
53
|
Nicolai Højgaard
|
$35,656
|
62
|
Cameron Tringale
|
$33,625
|
62
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
$33,625
|
62
|
John Parry
|
$33,625
|
62
|
David Carey
|
$33,625
|
62
|
Ian Poulter
|
$33,625
|
62
|
Russell Henley
|
$33,625
|
68
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
$32,525
|
68
|
Sergio Garcia
|
$32,525
|
68
|
Richard Mansell
|
$32,525
|
68
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
$32,525
|
72
|
David Law
|
$32,012
|
72
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
$32,012
|
74
|
Marcus Armitage
|
$31,762
|
74
|
Justin De Los Santos
|
$31,762
|
76
|
Wyndham Clark
|
$31,512
|
76
|
Adri Arnaus
|
$31,512
|
76
|
Aaron Jarvis (a)
|
$0
|
79
|
Laurie Canter
|
$31,325
|
79
|
Barclay Brown (a)
|
$0
|
81
|
Sam Bairstow (a)
|
$0
|
81
|
Sungjae Im
|
$31,200
|
83
|
Jamie Rutherford
|
$31,075