Cameron Diaz, Ronan Farrow & More – The Hamden Journal

During the Drag Race Season 14 Grand Finale on Friday, Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming All Stars season, which will feature an all-winners lineup of contestants. Diaz and Farrow will serve as guest judges during the season alongside Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, Ronan Farrow and Hannah Einbinder.

United States House Speaker Pelosi and fashion icon Campbell will make special guest appearances throughout the season, as will Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White.

For RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7, former winners compete for the title of “Queen of All Queen”s and a cash prize of $200,000. All Stars will begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 20.

As previously announced, the eight former winners returning to compete include Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly.

Watch the teaser above.