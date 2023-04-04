Cameras Roll On Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Pic – The Hamden Journal

Production has started on the StudioCanal pic, We Live In Time, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

The Hamden Journal previously revealed that Irish filmmaker John Crowley is directing the feature from a script penned by Nick Payne (Wanderlust). StudioCanal developed the script and is producing with Sunny March. Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley are producers, with Benedict Cumberbatch set as executive producer.

Plot details have not been shared, but the film has been described as a “funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story.” The film had been expected to move into production later this year, but StudioCanal announced cameras are already rolling by tweeting an image from the set Tuesday morning.

We Live In Time adds to Pugh’s already busy schedule after a year where she featured in a slew of films, including Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder. Her latest pic, A Good Person, written and directed by Zach Braff, is currently in cinemas. She can be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer bowing this summer and Dune Part Two in November. Next up on her shooting schedule is Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, where she reprises her role as Yelena Belova.

Garfield is coming off his acclaimed performance in the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned him an Emmy and SAG Award nomination. Prior to that he earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Tick…Tick…Boom! He also recently reprised his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Best known for his work on the Oscar-nominated drama Brooklyn, Crowley most recently worked on the BBC series Life After Life, where he served as the main director.