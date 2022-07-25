Camera caught a sweet in-game moment between Royals’ Zack Greinke and his sons

Anyone who has gotten out to Kauffman Stadium hours before a game this season may have seen something cool.

That’s because it’s not unusual to catch a glimpse of Royals’ starting pitcher Zack Greinke playing catch with one of his sons or walking with one or both of the oldest two kids. In the clubhouse after a game, the boys will hover around their dad, and Greinke seems to be soaking up every minute of having them with him at work.

So it’s no surprise that during the Royals’ 6-3 win Saturday over the Rays at Kauffman Stadium, the Bally Sports Kansas City cameras caught Greinke talking with his kids.

Greinke’s wife, Emily, and their three boys were seated adjacent to the Royals dugout, which made it easy for dad to chat with his family. The boys appeared to be quizzing dad about something when the camera was on them.

“That’s a special moment right there,” Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler said.

Hudler was right, because this was great: