Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners said they will buy Westinghouse Electric Co. in a deal that will boost nuclear power, an energy resource reinvigorated by the need to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels.

The Canada-based companies said Tuesday that they are forming a strategic partnership to acquire the nuclear-services business. Brookfield Renewable, with its institutional partners, will own a 51% interest in Westinghouse and Cameco will own 49%, they said.