Cambridges to send their children to Lambrook prep school

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are to follow in the footsteps of Queen Victoria’s grandchildren to start school together near their new home in Windsor, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The three Cambridge children will all attend Lambrook school, a private co-educational prep which prioritises happiness, kindness and “concern about the world in which they live”.

Confirming the news today, the Duke and Duchess said they are “hugely grateful” to Thomas’s Battersea, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte “have had a happy start to their education”.

They added they are “pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values”.

Jonathan Perry, who will be the children’s new headmaster at Lambrook School, said: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

Ben Thomas, Principal of Thomas’s London Day Schools, said: “We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school’s values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas’s.

“We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond.”

Prince Louis, who is four, will have his first day at pre-prep in September, joining his older siblings Prince George, eight, and seven-year-old Prince Charlotte as they all embark on a new adventure.

The family will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, a stone’s throw from the Queen’s home and closer to the Duchess’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

They will retain their offices at Kensington Palace, and keep their country residence at Anmer in Norfolk for some weekends and holidays, with a view to moving there more permanently as the children grow up.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended Thomas’, Battersea, but will move to Lambrook in September after saying goodbye to their classmates at the end of term.

The Duke and Duchess are understood to have decided to move to Windsor to prioritise the wellbeing of their young family, as they strive to find a balance of privacy, freedom and having more space to play in the countryside.

The move will mean they will be able to be fully involved in school activities, with the Duke and Duchess keeping up their habit of doing the school run themselves.

Lambrook, which teaches 615 boys and girls aged 3 – 13, offers “flexi boarding”, between one and five nights a week at the request of families. It costs between £13,167 and £20,997, with boarders paying £25,440 a year.

In 52 acres of land, it has an orchard, woodland, bees, chickens, piglets, a nine-hole golf course, a 25m swimming pool, state-of-the-art sports facilities as well as a dance studio.

The Princes and Princess will notice the name of their great-grandmother on the “Queen’s Building”, a £6m development for art, design and technology. The performing arts studio is also named in her honour, after the “Diamond Jubilee”.

While it is not as well-known to the public for its royal links as the likes of Eton, Gordonstoun, Wetherby or Ludgrove, where Prince William and Prince Harry were taught, it has some historic ties through Queen Victoria.

In 1878, two of her grandsons Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein were Lambrook pupils, with Queen Victoria taking a carriage from Windsor Castle to watch them in cricket matches and plays.

Nowadays, the Christian school makes a particular virtue of “compassion”, “family values” and asking children to be “outward looking, using their gifts for the benefit of others”.

“Children have one opportunity for the education that will form the basis of their lives, and at the same time one childhood,” it says. “The aim is to keep a happy balance between the two.”

Headmaster Jonathan Perry says: “Most of all, we encourage our pupils to be kind to one another and to be concerned about the world in which they live.

“Our pupils are happy, and our priority is that they enjoy being at school each day.”

The school fits with the Duke and Duchess’s own parenting ethos, in which they encourage their three children into outdoor play, talking about feelings, and looking after the environment.

The Good Schools Guide describes a “gentle, encouraging approach” to teaching, with academics “gentler than at pushy local and London preps” and parents keen to join socialising.

Children “ tumble in, ruddy-cheeked and full of fresh air” from playtime, it notes, with every class having a veg patch and rabbits to stroke at lunchtime being “good for everybody’s general zen”.

Mr Perry told them “We are not a sharp-elbowed environment”, adding of their drive to encourage pupils to be outward-looking citizens: “We’d be really sad if our children were arrogant so-and-sos.”

The Good Schools Guide concludes that Lambrook has a “heart of gold”, with “busy children having a whale of a time, running through the woods, singing their socks off or having a giggle in the lunch queue.”

George, Charlotte and Louis will start in September. Previously, Kensington Palace has permitted photographs of the children on their first day of school, capturing the milestone moment in the life of the future king and his siblings.