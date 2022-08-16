Cam Smith’s tee shot hit a fan and broke his phone. What he did next was pure class

Cam Smith had quite the week in Memphis.

It started off with rumors he signed a $100 million deal with the LIV Golf Series, something he wouldn’t comment on. Then, before starting his final round at TPC Southwind, he was penalized two shots after an improper placement the day before, dropping him essentially out of contention. A Sunday even-par 70 meant a T-13 finish.

Then on Monday, Smith withdrew from this week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, citing hip discomfort. The second-ranked golfer in the world and No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings should be back in contention for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Yet Smith had a meaningful interaction with a fan during Saturday’s third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His tee shot on the par-4 seventh hole drifted towards spectators and ended up hitting one. Twitter user Blake Krassenstein was the victim of the errant shot, but what happened next will make you smile.

“Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone. Unreal moment,” Krassenstein wrote in a post on Twitter.

As you can tell, Smith quickly took care of the incident, going out of his way to make sure the fan got a new phone. And it didn’t take long for it to arrive, either.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek