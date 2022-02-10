Cam Reddish to Lakers in three-way trade?

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade. Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks. Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks. Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel. There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Like most NBA teams, NYK is probably considering several ahead of the deadline. Teams have talked to Knicks about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for another top young player: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:20 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: a few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle (whose averaging 30 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.7 assists, 41% from 3 in last 3 games), Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:04 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Dozens of trades have been discussed/considered by teams at this point. NYK’s probably considering several ahead of deadline. Teams have talked to NYK about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for a top young player: on.sny.tv/LoquLLg – 3:29 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Barrett was still in game with 20 seconds left and he’s down, looking like he took a bad step and limping off the court. That’s why he should’ve been on bench for Reddish in a blowout. – 11:18 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

All the other NBA games are over tonight — Cam Reddish a lonely nation turns its eyes to you – 10:23 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Reddish, on both ends of the floor, showing flashes of the enticing upside that makes scouts drool (and frustrates coaches)…

He’s such much more impactful when he attacks the basket – 9:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Cam Reddish just airballed a 3, and the look of disbelief on @Tony Jones‘s face was priceless. – 9:31 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

With New York playing Cam Reddish tonight, they have doubled the amount of Knicks players on the court wearing a headband. – 9:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Cam Reddish alert – 9:29 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Cam Reddish sighting. – 9:29 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tonight vs. Utah due to knee soreness. This development may open a spot in the rotation for Cam Reddish vs. Jazz. Reddish has played sparingly since Knicks traded for him last month. – 8:05 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (sore left knee) has been ruled out tonight vs. Utah.

Have to assume Cam Reddish soak up those minutes. – 7:47 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Opposing teams expect Knicks to check in on CJ McCollum ahead of trade deadline, as @Marc Stein said. POR had expressed interest in Jerami Grant; Teams expect NYK to continue to try to open up rotation spot for Cam Reddish ahead of deadline: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:14 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Tom Thibodeau didn’t want Knicks to trade for Cam Reddish nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rum… – 11:49 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Tom Thibodeau wasn’t into Cam Reddish trade, per source #Knicks #NBA #Jazz nypost.com/2022/02/07/tom… – 10:04 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: DET among teams who have a degree of interest in pending UFA Mitchell Robinson; RJ Barrett continues to play at a high level; Cam Reddish continues to get DNPs as Knicks work through trade options: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:30 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Source: Tom Thibodeau wasn’t all in on Reddish trade #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/07/tom… – 5:35 AM

Word around the league is when Knicks president Leon Rose moved to strike a deal with Atlanta on Jan. 15, the head coach wasn’t all-in on the move. “From my understanding, Thibs didn’t want him and they did it anyway,’’ said an NBA source who has been in contact with Knicks brass. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022

That would seem an interesting tidbit considering the trade deadline is Thursday and team brass, according to a source, has looked to clear out a player to open space for Reddish. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022

Jake Fischer: I think there’s intel out there about that maybe Tom Thibodeau wasn’t necessarily gung ho about bringing in Cam Reddish. -via Spotify / February 3, 2022