Cam Newton puts on a show at Auburn Pro Day as QB eyes NFL comeback

Ready for a comeback? Cam Newton puts on a show at Auburn Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will we see Cam Newton on an NFL roster in 2023?

That appears to be Newton’s goal, and the 33-year-old did his best to help his own cause Tuesday.

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback returned to his alma mater to throw for Auburn draft prospects at the Tigers’ Pro Day. According to the Associated Press, Newton threw more than 30 passes during the session, which included his younger brother, Caylin Newton, a quarterback-turned-wide receiver who spent two seasons at Auburn before transferring to William & Mary in 2022.

Cam Newton makes bold statement while announcing Auburn Pro Day plans

Here’s a look at some of Newton’s throws, highlighted by a 50-yard pass to Caylin on the run that made the rounds on social media:

It’s hard to read too much into Newton’s workout; throwing on air in sweatpants is completely different than doing the same in full pads against an NFL pass rush. But those catching passes from Newton were impressed with the QB’s arm.

“That was fun,” Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “That was probably my most favorite part, just learning his lingo, seeing his cadence. He’s got good touch on the ball. … I think he’s still got it.”

Newton still faces an uphill battle to convince an NFL team he deserves a roster spot. He turns 34 in May and hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2021, when he appeared in eight games for the Panthers and went 0-5 as a starter while averaging just 85.5 passing yards per game. Newton may still have value as a rusher, however; he amassed 17 rushing touchdowns over 23 games in 2020 and 2021.

In any case, Newton certainly feels he’s capable of starting in the NFL, and he at least gave teams something to think about Tuesday.