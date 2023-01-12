Calmatic’s Feature Film Debut Reboot Is Overshadowed By – The Hamden Journal

Why? Is a question that I ask myself when I watch reboots and remakes of older films. Whether I like them or not I always ask why. Why was this rebooted? Why was it remade?And then I look for any details about the film that help it stand on its own. I found no answers to those questions while watching Calmatic’s House Party reboot.

As one of my favorite films growing up I think about the things that I really liked about the 1990 version of House Party is that not only was it a lot of fun but it was intelligent and had some subtle social commentary that is effective. The 2023 version written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover is just a slapstick comedy, with boneheaded characters, and a narrative so incomprehensible I often forgot what I was watching.

The film takes place in Los Angeles and follows childhood friends Kevin and Damon whose goal is to throw the biggest party in the city for notoriety and fame. From the beginning the goal is to have a party to gain notoriety and make money. Kevin is a music producer and single father living with his parents. Damon is a stoner/slacker who lives with his aunt and has no real goals except get money, get girls, and flex for the gram (show off on Instagram). He’s a party promoter being pursued by a group of three violent buffoons called the Young Threats (played by Allen Maldonado, Melvin Gregg, and Rotimi), who want something that Damon stole.

Kevin and Damon work for a corporate house cleaning company, a job they are promptly fired from for recklessness and smoking weed on the job. Now jobless and broke, they decide to explore a house they’re cleaning only to find they are in the home of famed basketball player Lebron James. Without regard for the law, or common sense, these two numbskulls get the bright idea of throwing a house party right there. They have access to his personal contacts and start reaching out to friends and celebrities, hoping you turn a profit large enough to bring them out of poverty and make them the biggest party promoters in the city– while not trying not to get arrested killed in the process.

Injecting aspects of social media, clout chasing culture, and old school music into an updated feature does not add spin, depth, or perspective to a reboot. What separates the 2023 version from the 1990 version starring hip hop artist Christopher “Kid” Martin and Christopher “Play” Reid version is intelligence. Their characters liked to dance and have fun, talk to girls, come from middle class homes and the only stakes were getting home before bedtime and avoiding the neighborhood bullies, while injecting subtle social commentary about police brutality, and class. However, in Glover and Olori’s script, wanton ignorance is rewarded and celebrated as the main duo gaslight each other into making decisions that would literally ruin their lives.

There are a few funny moments involving Kid Cudi, and writer Lena Waithe but House Party’s overreliance on celebrity cameos and social media influencers, and reference scenes from the 1990 film are an even bigger burden on the story. It’s full of outdated comedic gags that don’t elicit any reaction, chemistry between the actors is amiss, and the audience can see every single plot point coming a mile away.

Look, rebooting something just because it has a name that is popular with millennials and Gen X is not a good metric for wanting to capitalize off of nostalgia. As the one tasked to reboot a franchise, what of substance will be added to make the reboot stand out from the former? How does this version elevate the material that we already have at our disposal? Social media can’t be the only thing that defines this generation. There’s got to be something else.

It may not sound like it, but I was excited for this. Calmatic is a great storyteller and his music videos are top notch. Springhill (Lebron James’ production company), has a targeted interest in content for and by people of color, specifically Black people. Both will strike gold one day, but it won’t be with House Party 2023.