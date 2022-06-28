Calls for action as Biden voicemail reveals he knew of Hunter China deals

The stunning revelation of President Biden’s 2018 voicemail about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China raises questions about the federal probe of the first son, legal experts said Tuesday — as Republican lawmakers vowed congressional hearings into the matter.

Former Justice Department prosecutor Jim Trusty called the situation “a huge integrity test” for the FBI and for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Will they walk away from powerful evidence? Will they come up with a soft plea — like a tax charge — that does not remotely capture the actual wrongdoing?” he said.

“Or will they treat Hunter Biden like any other white-collar defendant in the federal system?”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said the recording “only magnifies the concerns over the failure of Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel with broad investigative authority.”

A 2018 voicemail President Joe Biden left his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings has been revealed.

Former Justice Department prosecutor Jim Trusty

“The record is now replete with references to President Biden and contradictions of his public denials,” he said.

“The concern is that a plea bargain could effectively foreclose further inquiry or prosecution for possible crimes related to influence peddling.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Georgia) tweeted “SMOKING GUN!” after the Daily Mail posted the voicemail message online Monday, saying it came from a backup of an iPhone XS stored on the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley

In it, Joe Biden told his son, “I think you’re clear” after The New York Times published a story in December 2018 about Hunter Biden’s ties to Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming, who vanished earlier that year after being arrested amid a probe into suspected financial crimes.

When “#HunterBiden” began trending ahead of Tuesday’s hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, Hice added, “Even Big Tech can’t ignore [President Biden’s] Hunter problem anymore.”

“It’s time for a hearing,” he said.

Rep. Jody Hice

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said the voicemail “confirms what most Americans already knew: President Biden has been complicit in Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings.”

“President Biden has repeatedly denied speaking to Hunter about his business dealings, but the evidence now is insurmountable,” he said.

“When Republicans take over the House in January, we will thoroughly investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings and President Biden’s participation in his son’s activities.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said, “Every piece of information that has come to light so far suggests President Biden knew exactly what Hunter was up to abroad, but many questions still remain.”

“I look forward to a future Republican House majority focused on exposing the truth and pressing for accountability,” she added.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said, “Throughout my review of our forensic copy of the Hunter Biden laptop, one conclusion is inescapable: Joe Biden has not told anything resembling the full truth and he needs to come clean.”

Rep. Darrell Issa

“His refusal to do so is only making it worse, and the Congress should absolutely conduct a robust and responsible investigation,” he said.

Neither the Delaware US Attorney’s Office, the DOJ nor the White House immediately returned requests for comment.

— Additional reporting by Callie Patteson