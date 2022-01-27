Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sat for a call-in show on a local cable access station this week and it got awkward in a hurry when some callers didn’t hold back.

One person described her as an “embarrassment to the state of Georgia.”

Another ripped her and others like her who for not accepting the results of the 2020 election. Greene just smirked and squirmed:

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments last year over her violent rhetoric as well as her embrace of racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. But that hasn’t stopped her. Since then she has suggested a “national divorce,” indicated the Second Amendment could be a defense against Democrats and used racial slurs.

Despite that, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Greene would get her committee assignments back if Republicans retake the House in this year’s midterm elections. He has also vowed to kick several Democrats out of their committees in retaliation.

