‘Call My Agent!’ Writer Quoc Dang Tran Strikes Deal With Universal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Call My Agent! and Marianne writer Quoc Dang Tran has struck a first-look deal with Universal International Studios, becoming the first French writer to sign such a deal with a major studio.

The French-Vietnamese scribe will develop and produce English and French-language television projects with the Universal Studio Group division for the global market, co-produced with his recently-created label Daïmôn Films.

Dang Tran has written on hit French series Call My Agent!, French Netflix horror Marianne and is the creator of Canal+’s Nox.

His Disney+ original Parallèles, the streamer’s first in the French language, will debut on the platform tomorrow and is being premiered at Series Mania, where news of Dang Tran’s partnership has just been unveiled by Universal International Studios President Beatrice Springborn.

Springborn called him an “incredible storyteller and producer who works across all genres and elevates everything he touches.”

“We are honoured he chose UIS as a creative home and are excited to collaborate and help bring his exquisite visions to life,” she added.

Dang Tran said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have a creative home at a place where creators’ originality and distinctive vision of the world are truly fostered.”

Speaking exclusively to The Hamden Journal last week, Dang Tran said the streaming revolution has given non-English-language writers such as himself opportunities in genres they were previously unable to break into, such as sci-fi.

Universal International Studios is on board this penchant for European talent and last week unveiled a similar partnership with Spanish producer Buendía Estudios to co-develop and co-produce Spanish language series for the global market