California’s New Daily Covid Case Count Doubles In One Week – The Hamden Journal

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that the state had recorded nearly 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours. That marks a 100% increase from the daily number of 5,400 new cases recorded just one week ago.

The actual count, according to the state’s Covid data dashboard, was 10,903.

Newsom also announced the state’s test positivity rate had risen 43% in the past week, from 2.3% to 3.3% today.

The governor also previewed data on the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant due to be released tomorrow.

He said that “50% of all of the sequenced genomes [now] identify themselves as Omicron” in the state. That number was announced to be 73% nationwide earlier this week. Newsom said of the actual percentage, “We know it’s well north of that.”

