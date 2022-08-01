California’s largest fire of 2022 out of control

Storyful

McKinney Fire Swells Over 10,000 Acres in a Day

The McKinney Fire burning in northern California grew dramatically on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.The fire covered approximately 18,000 acres as of around 8.45 am local time on Saturday but exploded to between 30,000 and 40,000 acres by 4 pm, officials said.The Forest Service for Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County reported that “cumulus clouds in the fire area have potential to exacerbate fire behavior.”This footage, taken from I-50, was shared by Jess Barron who said she “woke up with ash on the car” and wasn’t “sure which fire it was from.” As of July 30, California had at least five active fires.Several regions near the southern border of Oregon are under a mandatory evacuation order. Credit: Jess Barron via Storyful