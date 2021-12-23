California woman pleads guilty to punching flight attendant

The Hill

Woman pleads guilty in assault of flight attendant

A woman in California pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge related to a brawl on a Southwest Airlines flight that made headlines earlier this year.Vyvianna Quinonez, who lives in Sacramento, Calif., pleaded guilty to interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in a San Diego federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. During a flight from Sacramento to San Diego in May, the 28-…