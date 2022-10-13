California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner

The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV at the bottom of a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident.

The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in a lake near Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 6 party at a nearby campground, the Sun reported.

“There was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the coroner said in a statement. “As always, our office will continue to work with the family by evaluating any additional information related to this investigation.”

Kiely’s autopsy was conducted in late August, more than two weeks after the teen was reported missing.

She had been attending an Aug. 6 graduation party near the lake out of Prosser Creek Reservoir, where she was drinking, fellow partygoers said.

Kiely was reported missing when she did not come home that night. Her phone pinged near the water around midnight, and then seemingly turned off.

Police searched the campground for signs of the missing teen, utilizing helicopters, dive teams and ground crews but had no luck.

A volunteer dive group, Adventures With Purpose, discovered a body in an upside down car at the bottom of the lake Aug. 22 that was soon identified as Kiely. She was discovered about 20 to 40 feet from the water’s edge near a section of Prosser Family Campground where the party she attended was held.

Officials have not disclosed how she ended up in the water.