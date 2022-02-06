California teacher slams pro-cop mask as ‘new Confederacy’

A substitute teacher in California berated a 13-year-old student for wearing a pro-police mask, claiming the face covering was the new version of the Confederate flag, video shows.

Lucas Lillar was wearing the mask featuring a thin blue line in support of law enforcement when he was confronted by the educator last Monday in his math class at Lyman Gilmore Middle School in Grass Valley, Fox News reported.

“That’s not the American flag, that’s the new Confederacy flag,” the teacher could be heard saying in the video.

“Well, we can’t do the Confederate, but we can put up the red, white and blue. No, it’s black, white, with some blue line in it,” the substitute continued.

Lillar replied, “Yeah, it’s got the thin blue line.”

According to the student, the substitute teacher slammed his pro-police face mask saying it was “not American.” Google maps

The teacher replied, “Yeah, but it’s not American.”

Lillar said he was scratching his head over the exchange, which he claims lasted 20 minutes.

“I was confused because I didn’t know what he was talking about at first. And then he kept saying that is un-American and how if police don’t like you, they’ll shoot you,” he told “Fox & Friends.”

The entire tirade was caught on camera and later uploaded to social media. CBS Sacramento

Lillar’s mother, Amanda McCallum, said the principal assured her that the substitute would not be allowed to teach in the district again.

“The next step that we’re working on is putting statements together so that he can not teach again in the state,” she told the outlet.

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott W. Lay said the incident is under investigation.

The outburst occurred on January 31, 2022 in Lucas Lillar’s math class. CBS Sacramento

“We expect all educators to perform their duties with utmost respect and professionalism to afford our youth an environment conducive to learning. The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing that governs educator credentials will be informed of this incident,” Lay said in a statement to CBS13.