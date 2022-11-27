California suspect killed 3 and torched house before being shot dead by cops

A person suspected of killing three people in a southern California home before setting the place on fire was shot dead by sheriff’s deputies hours after the “demonic” crime.

Riverside police were responding to a welfare check regarding a man and woman involved in a disturbance near a car in the El Sobrante neighborhood at 11 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after, dispatchers were altered to smoke and a possible fire at a two-story home in the same location.

Officials found three bodies inside, but don’t believe they died from smoke or the blaze. The man and woman mentioned in the welfare check were gone.

Shortly before officials arrived, two individuals wearing trench coats and face coverings had gotten out of a red car in front of the house and were involved in a disturbance, neighbors told police.

Riverdale police were alerted to a house fire where three bodies were found inside. KTTV-TV

“Certainly, someone went in there with a meaning of force,” Myron Dinga, a neighbor, told KTTV-TV. “When two people get out of a vehicle with trench coats on and headgear on concealing their faces, that is a very demonic sign.”

The suspect linked to the triple homicide was killed by deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in Needles, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

The woman involved in the earlier disturbance was later found in San Bernardino County and was “safe” with law enforcement, ABC reported.

Police say the victims were killed prior to the house being set on fire. (Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG via AP)

Officers are confident the three victims were murdered, but have not disclosed the manner in which they were killed.

“This is horrific,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told reporters Friday. “It’s the day after Thanksgiving. We don’t know exactly what happened here but we have three people that are deceased.”

