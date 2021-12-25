California surfer killed in apparent shark attack

The Daily Beast

Oxford Shooter’s Mom Ignored Troubled Son to Have Affair: Prosecutors

Jeff Kowalsky/Getty“Don’t do it,” the mother of suspected gunman Ethan Crumbley texted him on the day of the deadly attack, but she wasn’t referring to his imminent assault on a Michigan high school. Instead, attorneys for Jennifer and Jason Crumbley said, she was telling him not to commit suicide.Jennifer Crumbley’s lackluster appeal to her son was a symptom of a larger pattern of alleged parental neglect disclosed by prosecutors this week in the couple’s ongoing trial. In court documents filed