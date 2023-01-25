California searchers find hiker Jin Chung in area where Julian Sands is missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing.

NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries but was able to walk with assistance and was taken to a hospital, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. His condition was not immediately known

The Sheriff’s Department launched the search after Chung didn’t return from a hike Sunday on the 10,064-foot Mt. Baldy.

Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them at the vehicle at 2 p.m., but Chung did not return, authorities said.

Jin Chung, who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing, was found by rescue personnel.

“Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands,” the department’s statement said.

Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him on the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

“No evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

Storms have coated the mountain with heavy snow and ice and searches have been thwarted by the threat of avalanches and foul weather, including powerful winds.

Authorities describe mountain conditions as extremely dangerous. Two hikers have died in recent weeks. One fell at least 500 feet down an icy slope.





Actor Julian Sands went missing on Jan. 13 while hiking in the same location as Chung.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”

He also had major roles in 1989′s “Warlock,” 1990′s “Arachnophobia,” 1991′s “Naked Lunch,” 1993′s “Boxing Helena” and “Leaving Las Vegas” in 1995.

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.