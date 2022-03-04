California preschool car crash injures 19 children

At least 19 children were injured on Thursday when an SUV drove straight into a California preschool, cops said.

The Suzuki SUV veered off-road and slammed into the building in Anderson, Calif. at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

A total of 19 children and two adults were in the classroom at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s department said that 14 of the children were transported to the hospital along with one staff member.

The SUV slammed into the preschool in Anderson, Calif. after it veered off-road — injuring 19 children and sending 14 to the hospital.

Five of the children were taken to the hospital by their parents, USA Today reported.

A Drug Recognition Expert from the department determined that the driver was “impaired” at the time of the crash.

The extent of the injuries to the children was unclear on Thursday night. However, the sheriff’s office said in a statement that all of the injured were expected to survive.