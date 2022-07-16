California police kill man wanted in NASCAR’s Bobby East’s death

The man wanted for stabbing NASCAR star Bobby East to death in California earlier this week was gunned down by a SWAT team in Anaheim, police revealed.

East, 37, was stabbed while pumping gas in a gas station in Westminster, outside Anaheim, on Wednesday.

Westminster PD previously identified the suspect in East’s killing as Trent William Millsap, 27, who they described as a “transient and known to frequent Westminster, Garden Groce and Anaheim motels.”

Millsap was killed Friday when a SWAT team was serving a search warrant and shots rang out, police said.

“No officers were injured; however, a police K-9 sustained a single gunshot wound that was not life threatening.”

Photos of Millsap showed him covered with tattoos on his head, face, neck, chest, arms and hands. Police had said he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Trent William Millsap had been identified as a suspect in the case. Westminster Police Department

NASCAR star Bobby East was filling his car at a gas station when he was stabbed. Facebook

Millsap, who was reported earlier Saturday to still be on the lam, died at a local trauma center.

East won three USAC national driving titles: the USAC National Midgets title in 2014 and back-to-back USAC Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013.