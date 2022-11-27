California motorcyclist struck by flying truck in terrifying Malibu crash video

Shocking video captured what a motorcyclist at a traffic light in Malibu saw seconds before a massive pick-up truck flew into him.

The terrifying video appears to show the vantage point of the biker involved in a Nov. 14 three-vehicle collision that left the driver of a stolen car dead, as reported by Los Angeles County police.

In the video, the unidentified motorcyclist can be seen calmly waiting to make a left turn off the busy Pacific Coast Highway onto Kanan Dume Road.

Despite several cars traveling along the busy highway, a black SUV zips off Kanan Dune Road in an attempt to cross in between the passing cars, but clips the back of a large gray pickup truck.

The motorcyclist had no time to react as the pickup truck came crashing forward. Downtown LA Scanner @DowntownLAS

In a flash, the spinning truck is sent flying directly onto the motorcyclist as a ladder and other materials are tossed out of the bed.

Miraculously, the motorcyclist survived the harrowing ordeal and was taken to the hospital, The Malibu Times reported, though his condition wasn’t clear. The conditions of the truck driver are also still unknown.

The driver of the speeding SUV, which was determined to have been stolen about an hour before the crash, died shortly after the accident.

The unnamed driver struck about half-a-dozen warning markers in the center median after coming down an incline at high speed, a sheriff’s spokesperson told ABC 7.

The pickup truck drivers condition is still unknown and he has yet to be named by officials.

The motorcyclist luckily survived the crash.

The driver of the SUV that slammed into the pickup truck died following the horrific crash.



After striking the truck, the SUV slammed into a 30-foot-high embankment and landed upside down.

Bystanders tried to rescue the driver from the mangled car, but it caught fire and exploded before the driver could escape, reports said. The driver was airlifted to the hospital, but later died.