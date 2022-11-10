California megachurch leader, grandparents charged with murder, torture in death of 11-year-old daughter

A California megachurch leader and her parents have been arrested on charges including murder and torture in the death of an 11-year-old daughter.

Leticia McCormack, a leader at Rock Church in San Diego, founded and led by former NFL player Miles McPherson, was booked in jail Monday on a charge of murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful and cruelty to a child in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Arabella was initially fostered before being adopted by Brian and Leticia McCormack, officials said.

The 49-year-old church elder’s father, Stanley Tom, 75, was also charged with murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful and cruelty to a child, according to a news release from the department. Arabella’s grandmother Adella Tom, 70, was booked on three counts of torture and three counts of willful and cruelty to a child.

McCormack’s leadership profile has since been removed from the church’s website.

‘Severe levels of malnourishment’

On August 30, deputies responded to a child in distress call at a home in Spring Valley, located in an eastern portion of the county, where they found Arabella, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The 11-year-old was rushed to a hospital where her health declined and she died, officials reported, according to the release. During the investigation, detectives said they suspected signs of child abuse.

The girl was covered in bruises and had suffered “severe levels of malnourishment,” a police spokesperson told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

During the investigation into Arabella’s death, deputies contacted her father, Brian McCormack, near the family’s home. According to the release, he died by suicide in their presence.

Arabella had two sisters, ages 6 and 7, the release continues, who are currently living with a foster family.

The sheriff’s department could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Thursday.

