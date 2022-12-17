California man shot trying to steal senior citizen’s goat

A California man’s recent bid to steal a goat and cart it away in a stolen dune buggy was thwarted when the senior he was robbing shot him, authorities said.

Alexander Belinsky, 36, was shot by a 79-year-old man on Dec. 5 after trying to swipe a goat belonging to the senior and his 60-year-old wife, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

The couple were alerted to the attempted robbery when they heard some of their goats and dogs make noise outside their San Marcos home, authorities said. When they tried to stop him, Belinsky allegedly pushed them to the ground.

Fearing for their safety, the 79-year-old went back inside his home and grabbed his rifle, while Belinsky put the goat in a dune buggy on the property and attempted to start the engine.

Belinsky then jumped out of the dune buggy to confront the husband, charging at him in a bid to grab his weapon.

During the struggle, the rifle fired, hitting Belinsky.

Belinsky was arrested by San Diego County deputies and taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The 79-year-old man suffered cuts on his hands; the wife was not hurt.

Belinsky was charged with robbery, elder abuse, attempted vehicle theft, residential burglary, animal cruelty and battery, authorities said.