California man Gregory Foster breaks Guinness World Record after eating 17 Ghost peppers in minute

The world record holder for the most Ghost peppers eaten has done it again!

And this time Gregory Foster did it faster than before after eating 17 of them in a minute, according to Guinness World Records.

“This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers,” Foster said.

The San Diego, Calif. man set the record after he shoved 17 Bhut Jolokia chili peppers down his throat.

The Bhut Jolokia chili pepper stands as one of the hottest peppers in the world, containing one million Scoville Heat Units, according to Pepper Geek.

Foster’s latest world record was set on Nov. 14, 2021 in San Diego, Calif., where passers-by watched him scarf down the hot peppers.

The ghost pepper eater holds the world record for finishing six Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, alongside breaking the world record for the fastest time to eat three of the peppers in 2017.

Guinness World Records Gregory Foster sticks his tongue out, as he eats the Ghost peppers on Nov. 14, 2021. Guinness World Records

The previous record holder for the most eaten Carolina Reaper chili peppers was held by Mike Jack, who ate three in 9.72 seconds, according to Food Network.

When Foster isn’t setting records for eating the hottest peppers, he’s making business with his own company called Inferno Farms — selling spicy products and hot sauce.

“As a chili lover, I’ve been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chilis out there,” Foster said.

“This attempt was solely a personal endeavour to achieve another Guinness World Record alongside my currently standing [ones]. I love chilli eating and pushing myself.”