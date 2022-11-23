California man gets prison sentence for robbing men he met on Grindr

A California con artist robbed a man by transferring funds from his phone while they were having sex — then threatened him with a knife when he found out.

Derrick Patterson, 23, of Compton, met the victims through the gay dating app Grindr, and once inside their homes or hotel rooms, borrowed their phones to send cash to his accounts.

During one incident in July 2021, Patterson was having sex with the victim while he transferred money to himself.

When the victim realized what had happened, he confronted Patterson, who then went to the kitchen, threatened the victim with a knife and used the victim’s Venmo account to steal $3,950, federal prosecutors said.

Patterson also used the victim’s phone to pay for hotels and solicited money from the victim’s friends and family in Nevada — which he was planning to intercept.

According to the Department of Justice, Derrick Patterson targeted his victims by using the dating app, Grindr, from November 2019 to March 2022. U.S. Department of Justice

In February 2022, Patterson once again asked to borrow a victim’s phone and then chased the victim with a stun gun and demanded money. Patterson was able to rob the victim of jewelry and $120.

Patterson also accessed the victim’s Apple Pay account on his phone and opened a line of credit with Goldman Sachs using the victim’s name.

Patterson also admitted that he assaulted and used a homophobic slur against another victim.

Derrick Patterson targeted and robbed more than 20 people he met through the Grindr dating app, DOJ officials said. U.S. Department of Justice

In addition to his nine-year sentence, US District Judge John F. Walter ordered Patterson to pay $84,195 in restitution. The judge also applied a hate-crime enhancement to the Compton man’s sentence.