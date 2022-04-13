California hotel under construction torched in massive fire

A massive fire torched an under-construction hotel in California on Tuesday night – causing part of the structure to collapse, a report said.

The blaze broke out in a structure at the Mian Plaza and Convention Center of Camarillo at about 7:10 p.m. and sent flames soaring into the sky, according to video posted by the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire began on the second floor but quickly spread to the higher floors, according to the Ventura County Star.

Lanes on nearby Highway 101 were closed for a time as firefighters battled the inferno.

By about 10 p.m. the “fire activity [had] significantly decreased,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Smoke was still rising from the rubble, but the flames had been knocked down, according to footage posted to Twitter by the department.

The convention center was set to include one other hotel, restaurants and a conference center, the report said.