California Home Depot fire in San José visible from outer space

California firefighters were working to contain a massive blaze at a San José Home Depot that could be seen from outer space Saturday evening.

Residents were asked to avoid the commercial area in the southern part of the city as the fire department battled the five alarm fire, officials said.

No injuries had been reported from the fire. It was unclear exactly when or how it started.

“If you live/work in the area of this fire on [Blossom Hill] and smell smoke, we recommend that you shelter in place. Close all doors and windows to minimize smoke from getting inside,” the SDFD tweeted.

A pet hospital in the area had been evacuated and a meeting place was announced for owners to pick up their sick animals, authorities said.

An aerial shot shows the massive blaze at a San José Home Depot on April 9, 2022 in San Jose, California. Twitter/@Robert Handa, NBC Bay Area

The fire department is seen battling the five alarm blaze at a San José Home Depot on April 10, 2022. Twitter/@Robert Handa, NBC Bay Area

A woman who lived 3 miles away from the scene alerted the department on Twitter that debris from the inferno was “falling on my property.”

The National Weather Service said heat-sensing satellites above the atmosphere were able to detect the humongous fire.