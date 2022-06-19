California gunman Justin Flores who killed El Monte cops Michael Paredes, Joseph Santana died from suicide

The alleged gangbanger who gunned down two cops at a California motel killed himself after he fatally shot the officers, online coroner’s records said.

Justin Flores, 35, died by suicide on the sidewalk outside the Siesta Inn Motel, where he killed El Monte police Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Flores’ cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head. Officials had said Flores died during a shootout with other officers after he killed Paredes, 42, and Santana, 31, inside the motel as they responded to a domestic incident.

Paredes and Santana died from gunshot wounds to the head, coroner’s records said.

After fatally shooting the officers, Flores ran outside and gunfire was exchanged with other cops, officials previously said.

Corporal Michael Paredes (left) and Officer Joseph Santana were both killed on Wednesday. El Monte Police Department/Faceb

The two police officers were killed in a shootout while investigating a possible stabbing in the suburban Los Angeles motel. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Progressive LA County District Attorney George Gascón has faced mounting scrutiny over the shooting, with Santana’s mother blaming the prosecutor for her son’s death.

Flores was out on probation at the time of the double homicide after he pleaded guilty to a charge of felony possession of a firearm last year.

Flores’ probation officer requested the alleged gang member return to court later this month, according to court records.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

With Post Wires