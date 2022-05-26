California GOP candidate Greg Raths goes on anti-Semitic rant

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives from California went on a shocking diatribe against Jews last week, accusing the “Israeli PAC” of having “control of a lot of these politicians.”

“I will work with the leaders of both the Israeli … and they’re strong. That’s the problem you just mentioned,” Greg Raths said during a candidate forum May 20. “Israeli PAC in Washington – they got money and they control a lot of these politicians.”

Raths, the former mayor of Mission Viejo, went on to claim that Palestinian leaders “don’t have the clout.”

Raths is seeking to unseat Rep. Young Kim in the upcoming June primary. Chris Carlson/AP

“So the money goes – these politicians go where the money is, unfortunately,” Raths continued.

He later doubled down on his stance, saying, “The Jewish community is very well organized in the United States and they control a lot of politicians. That’s why the foreign aid is so large going to Israel.”

“The Jewish community has never given me one, one dime, so I’m not beholden to them at all,” Raths added.

Raths made comments suggesting that people in the Jewish community control politicians. Greg Raths For Congress 2022

Despite Raths’ remarks, the Republican candidate states that “I’ll support Israel” in a section of his website dealing with national security issues

Sam Markstein, the national political director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, blasted Raths’ comments as “blatantly anti-Semitic,” while comparing them to similar comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

“Both Mr. Raths and Ilhan Omar now share the distinct dishonor of suggesting that Jewish Americans buy political influence—a well-known, age-old anti-Semitic stereotype,” he told the Washington Free Beacon. “It is disgusting, appalling, and has absolutely no place in the GOP.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the group to which Raths appeared to be referring, did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Raths, a retired US Marine, is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Young Kim in California’s June 7 nonpartisan primary.

The top two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the general election ballot in November.

Reached for comment, Raths seemed to dig himself in deeper even as he claimed the remarks were not anti-Semitic, telling The Post: “God no, hell no, my brother is Jewish.”

“I’m totally not anti-Semitic.”

He went on to say, “If I said that, I didn’t mean control as in ‘do as I say because we give you all this money,’” he said.

“No they don’t control, maybe some do. That wasn’t what I was trying to say.”