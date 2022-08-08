California girl, 16, feared abducted after disappearing following campground party

A frantic search is underway for a missing 16-year-old California girl who authorities fear was abducted from an end-of-school party over the weekend.

Kiely Rodni was last seen at the party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, just north of Lake Tahoe, at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen’s silver 2013 Honda CRV is also missing and her cellphone has been out of service since the party, according to authorities.

Kiely had been at the end-of-school festivities with more than 100 juveniles and young adults.

Kiely Rodni, 16, hasn’t been seen since she attended an end-of-school party at the Prosser Family Campground in northern California. Placer County Sheriff

Kiely had attended the party with more than 100 people before she went missing. Placer County Sheriff

Authorities believe she may have been abducted on her way home because they haven’t been able to locate her vehicle, ABC10 reported.

Her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, issued a desperate plea for the public’s help on Sunday, saying her family “just wants her home.”

“We’re so scared and we miss her so much, and we love her so much,” Rodni-Nieman said in a video message released by the sheriff’s office.

“If anybody else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be … please come forward and share them.”

Kiely is described as 5’7 with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top and jewelry.

The teen also has numerous piercings, including a nose ring.

Authorities have set up an anonymous tip line to help with the search.