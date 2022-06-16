California Gavin Newsom Announces “I Just Joined Trump’s Truth Social” – The Hamden Journal

California Governor Gavin Newsom, long a target of conservative activists, has decided to jump into the lion’s den, joining the Donald Trump-owned Truth Social yesterday. Newsom made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon writing, “I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.”

His first Truth Social post contains a video in which he says he is “breaking down America’s red state murder problem.” The caption on the post reads, “Here’s the truth…”

Newsom also posted the video to Twitter. In it, he mainatins that “eight of the top 10 states with the top murder rates are red states.”

He continues, “So the question is simple: What are the laws and policies that are leading to such carnage?”

The post has about 650 likes and 250 shares in the past 24 hours.

For reference, below is the CDC’s map for the states with the highest age-adjusted homicide rates.

Age-adjusted homicide mortality by state (darker is higher)

CDC



Newsom has long