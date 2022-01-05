California Extends Indoor Mask Mandate Into February As Cases Surge – The Hamden Journal

Spooked by a record number of new omicron cases emerging in the state, public health officials have extended their expiring mandate that masks must be worn indoors at last until Feb. 15

The extension comes as the original order was set to be reevaluated Jan. 15 and applies to residents regardless of their vaccination status, unless they have a specific and narrow exemption.

Several California counties — including Los Angeles, Ventura, and most of the San Francisco Bay Area — already have their own indoor mask mandates . Those have no specific expiration date. Now, the entire state will be under a mandate, including previous outliers San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

Over the last week, California has seen an average of 54,695 new coronavirus cases per day. That’s the highest rolling total of the pandemic. The previous high in the surge was about 46,000 cases per day last winter. However, the death counts have remained relatively level over the last four to six months and have not recently spiked. So far, officials have not asked for business or school closures, and Los Angeles officials have insisted Super Bowl LVI will go on as scheduled on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.